State Sen. Lester Jackson to run for Georgia labor commissioner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s state lawmakers is running for the top spot at the Georgia Department of Labor. State Sen. Lester Jackson announced he’s running to be Georgia’s next labor commissioner in 2022.
Jackson says he wants to bring attention to the millions of Georgians who are suffering from delayed payments, lack of unemployment benefits and no access to the labor department.
He says his 20 years in the General Assembly and years of service in the U.S. Navy have prepared him for the job. Jackson says his plan is to bring better access to unemployment benefits and he hopes Georgians will stand behind him.
“I plan to run for Labor Commissioner so when the phone rings, a person will answer. When the phone rings you will get a notice that there will be a time specific that your claim will be addressed. We are suffering, not only through this pandemic, but we are suffering through a lack of responsiveness from the Labor Department. We need answers and we need it now. We can do better, Georgia deserves better, and I can deliver,” said Jackson.
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler’s office says he will make a statement on whether he plans to run for re-election during the qualification period.
