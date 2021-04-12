Statesboro community recognizes anniversary with memorial for those lost to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Statesboro community came together Sunday afternoon to remember loved ones and neighbors lost to COVID-19.
They gathered on the courthouse square to mourn, noting the grief of families and friends, as well as the feelings of isolation that stem from postponed or socially distant funerals. They prayed for comfort to those who have lost loved ones and for an end to the pandemic.
“It felt important to me to have some kind of an opportunity to come together as a community and recognize that it’s been a great loss,” said Shari Barr, a member of the Statesboro City Council.
Sunday marked the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Bulloch County. They posted crosses on the square to recognize 111 deaths in the community.
