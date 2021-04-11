Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads will be dry for our Monday morning commute with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s at daybreak. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Monday, helping us warm to the mid 80s during the afternoon. We’ll be even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next week.
Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 9:17AM I 0.7′ 3:28PM I 8.3′ 9:26PM
There is a bit of uncertainty regarding our next front, which looks to approach us on Wednesday. This comes with a slight chance of rain, followed by slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the week. After highs reach the lower 80s on Wednesday, we will see highs back in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon through the weekend.
Each of these days presents a slight chance of rain, but one versus another doesn’t appear to be a washout at this point. Some models are hinting at a wetter trend on Saturday, but we will keep you updated!
