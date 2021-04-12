United Way of the Coastal Empire continues to help people in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire has been busy helping those in need the first quarter of 2021.
Since mid-February alone, the United Way has helped more than 200 families with emergency rental assistance.
WTOC spoke with the President and CEO about those efforts, and she says the calls into 2-1-1 aren’t slowing down.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire has been partnering with Chatham County and municipalities within to help distribute emergency rental assistance throughout the pandemic, along with the Economic Opportunity Authority. Housing assistance has been and continues to be one of the biggest needs.
“Housing for sure. So, rental assistance is probably the number one. I think that food is often an issue, and we’re very fortunate to have an incredible infrastructure with Second Harvest and all the partners they have throughout the counties they serve. But food is a high need still, and housing,” said Brynn Grant, President/CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “The demand is very high and we’re doing our very best to respond to those calls, to get those applications in, and to be able to process those as quickly as we possibly can. Because we know people are in very stressful circumstances.”
Grant says her agency is actually looking to potentially add to their ranks on a temporary basis to help process assistance applications and speed up that process for people in need.
If you are in need of assistance, click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.