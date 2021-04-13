1 NB lane back open, 1 still closed on I-95 in Jasper Co. due to fatal crash investigation

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A fatal crash had all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 closed for hours overnight at mile marker 2.5 in Jasper County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells WTOC a Honda Accord traveling north hit an 18-wheeler that was also traveling north just after 10 p.m. Monday night. The truck overturned and the driver of the Honda died.
The name of the victim has not been released.
As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, one northbound lane is back open and one is still closed due to the investigation.
SCHP is investigating with assistance from the MAIT Team.
