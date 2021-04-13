COVID vaccine clinic to be held at Tormenta FC home opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans attending the home opener for Tormenta FC will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A vaccine clinic will be hosted at the game on April 17 via a partnership with Forest Heights Pharmacy in Statesboro.
Due to the CDC and FDA pause of usage on the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, Forest Heights Pharmacy will be administering the Moderna vaccine inside the gates on the north end of the stadium and will schedule a follow up for the second shot.
The home opener vaccine clinic is free to the public and open for walk-ups starting when the gates open at 6 p.m. Fans can expect to fill out a form upon arrival and a 15-minute waiting period following the vaccine.
For more information on the Moderna Vaccine, visit the CDC.
