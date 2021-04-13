Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front stalls over the area today. This will bring a few clouds but no rain chance. The front moves north Wednesday but another cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Computer models differ on Friday’s forecast so we’ll keep a slight chance for showers now and update as we go along. The weekend will see more clouds and we’ll have a slight chance for showers with cooler temps Saturday but warmer Sunday.