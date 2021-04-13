Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front stalls over the area today. This will bring a few clouds but no rain chance. The front moves north Wednesday but another cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Computer models differ on Friday’s forecast so we’ll keep a slight chance for showers now and update as we go along. The weekend will see more clouds and we’ll have a slight chance for showers with cooler temps Saturday but warmer Sunday.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 80-86.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 58-64.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers late, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts becoming E late, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 5-10 kts increasing to 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
