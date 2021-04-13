Derby Day party coming up to support local riding academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pegasus Riding Academy in Savannah is inviting the community out for its annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser party on May 1.
Pegasus provides therapeutic riding programs for children with emotional, behavioral and cognitive challenges and also has programs for veterans. The non-profit relies on volunteers and donations.
Founder Peggi Noon says the Kentucky Derby event is a chance for people to see what the program is all about and enjoy some Derby Day fun.
“We turn this place into Kentucky wonderland,” Noon said. “We have Southern food, lots of libations, a Dapper Dan contest, and a hat contest for women.”
One highlight of the day is a riding demonstration presented by some of the children who are preparing for the Special Olympics state horse show at the end of May.
The event is Saturday, May 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Individual tickets are $45 and the ticket also includes two drinks. Other ticket packages and sponsorships are also available, ranging from $200 to $2,500.
For more information, go to prasav.org.
