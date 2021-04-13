Elders speak out against shelter planned for West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A demonstration in West Savannah on Tuesday following the city council’s decision to tentatively approve a homeless shelter there.
You may remember last week by a vote of 5 to 4, the council voted to approve the shelter but only if a historical study proves the land in-question, is not on the site of the Weeping Time. City records say it is not.
The 1859 Weeping Time auction was the single-largest sale of enslaved people in U.S. history.
Tuesday, a small group of community elders voiced their concerns.
One local Bishop says, in a city that honors many other historical events, he does not understand why there is a debate, around the Weeping Time.
“I’m hoping that after this is all said and done - and the smoke clears - that we’re able to see that yes, it is Weeping Time area, that is the property. Whether it’s the place where the slaves were actually sold on the block, or whether it’s where they parked their horse and buggy to come and buy the slaves, it’s still Weeping Time property,” The Royal Church of Christ Bishop Willie Ferrell said.
The group added that they hope the entire community can get on the same page.
