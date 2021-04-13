Face mask requirements to end for unincorporated Beaufort County on April 15

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Council voted against renewing the emergency ordinance requiring face masks and coverings on Monday night, according to a release from the county.
A renewal of the emergency ordinance required eight votes to pass. It did not receive enough votes on the council, and the ordinance will expire on Thursday, April 15.
While face masks are no longer required on Friday, April 16, the ordinance only applies to unincorporated parts of Beaufort County. The municipalities of Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Port Royal and Yemassee continue to require the wearing of face masks or coverings.
Beaufort County municipalities have scheduled meetings to discuss their face mask ordinances on the following dates.
- Bluffton, Tuesday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m.
- Port Royal, Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
- Beaufort, Friday, April 30
- Hilton Head, Sunday, May 16
- Yemassee, Sunday, May 9
