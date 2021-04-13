Fighter jet training underway in skies above Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a fighter jet training exercise that’s a year in the making, and it’s happening right now in the skies over the Savannah area.
Sentry Savannah is kicking off this week, based at the Air Dominance Center adjacent to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
People living in the Pooler area especially, have already heard the rumbles in the sky as dozens of Air National Guard fighter jets have started up their training this week.
Because of other training exercises being pushed back because of limitations with the pandemic, more pilots are here for this year’s Sentry Savannah than in years past.
This week and next, fighter and re-fueling wings from as far away as Massachusetts, Oregon and Colorado, will be training just off our coast in airspace that’s big enough and unobstructed by commercial air traffic to hold the largest air-to-air fighter jet exercise for the Air National Guard.
“Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter-air exercise. We take the aircraft that you see behind us and we execute 4th and 5th generation integrated tactics. All the airmen that will be partaking will be training to their federal mission,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Thomas, Air Dominance Center.
There will be an increase of jet traffic noise during the exercise from Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16, and again Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23.
Savannah’s Air Dominance Center has been operating as a dominance center since 2015.
