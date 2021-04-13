Opening Ceremony held for the 2021 RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 2021 RBC Heritage starts this week on Hilton Head Island.
The Opening Ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon. From the 18th hole, defending champion Webb Simpson hit the ball into the Calibogue Sound while the ceremonial cannon was fired.
The ceremony was much smaller than in a pre-pandemic year, but Tournament Director Steve Wilmot says it’s an important part of the week.
“It means so much to the community, and when I say community, I mean the Lowcountry, and the state of South Carolina, and we do what we do for the bottom line- giving back to the charities, and we’re going to run a safe and healthy tournament. People will feel the different feel out there, or see, I should say, but we’ll be able to get back in ’22, and we’ll be even bigger the better, hopefully, and this year is going to be a great week,” Wilmot said.
Tickets are sold out, but they only sold 20 percent of what they normally would sell.
Many players took the course for practice rounds Tuesday as they prepare to tee off on Thursday.
The player many are already talking about - and ready to follow through the week - is not on the PGA Tour yet. Bluffton-native Bryson Nimmer says he feels the support.
“I mean, it’s just incredible. I cannot really be thankful enough for how many people care, and just want to see me do well. I mean, you need that in order to be successful. You need a strong kind of community behind you that wants you to be successful and helps you. I can’t say enough about the Lowcountry and the people here. Everybody is just really good people, and they really just want you to do well, and they want to do anything they can to help me do well. I’m so excited to see them all out there Thursday and Friday and the weekend and go from there and hopefully see them in a lot of tournaments in the future,” Nimmer said.
He is playing in the Heritage on sponsor’s exemption.
