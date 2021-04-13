Opening Ceremony held for the 2021 RBC Heritage

“I mean, it’s just incredible. I cannot really be thankful enough for how many people care, and just want to see me do well. I mean, you need that in order to be successful. You need a strong kind of community behind you that wants you to be successful and helps you. I can’t say enough about the Lowcountry and the people here. Everybody is just really good people, and they really just want you to do well, and they want to do anything they can to help me do well. I’m so excited to see them all out there Thursday and Friday and the weekend and go from there and hopefully see them in a lot of tournaments in the future,” Nimmer said.