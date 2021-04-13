SC reports 447 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 447 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon as well as a dozen confirmed deaths.
Tuesday’s report also included 256 probable cases and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 472,310 confirmed cases, 91,818 probable cases, 8,177 confirmed deaths and 1,112 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,206 individual tests with a percent positive of 5%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
