Splash in the Boro will reopen in May after COVID-19 canceled 2020 season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every business in one form or another. It forced many to close their doors for an entire season or longer. Splash in the Boro, a summertime tradition in Statesboro, never opened in 2020 but says they’ll be open this year.
Splash may still be more than a month away from reopening, but staff say they’re already eager to turn this water park back into a summer oasis as safely as they can.
The county-run water park traditionally draws more than 100,000 visitors each summer. COVID-19 forced them to cancel the season last year. They say the tide has turned now in the pandemic and they’re more comfortable opening this summer.
“Obviously, we’ve done a lot of research and we’ve worked with our local leadership as well as the Georgia Department of Health and the CDC. And we’ve followed the science and the science says that the virus cannot pass through chlorinated water,” said Jaime Riggs, the Aquatics Guest Services Supervisor at Splash in the Boro.
They’ve traditionally allowed 3,500 guests inside at a time. This summer they’ll cut that number in half. When they reach their reduced capacity, they’ll wait for someone to leave before they allow another person inside. Riggs says they’ll clean and sanitize throughout the day along with other measures to protect guests.
“You’ll see markers that keep you socially distanced in line for the concessions stand, in line for the slides, and all of our rides, as well as the entrance and admission area,” said Riggs.
As the only water park between Brunswick and Atlanta, Riggs says they realize the role they play and the tourism draw that brings people to town. They’re also a huge employer for teens and college students too. That’s just a few reasons why they’re counting down to their May 22 opening.
They’ll open that first weekend for Saturday and Sunday only. They’ll close for the weekdays, and then they’ll open up the next weekend for the summer.
