St. Joseph’s/Candler partners with churches to hold clinics in fight against vaccine hesitancy

About 100 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday thanks to a clinic at the church. To get people to come out, they went door to door and made fliers to raise awareness. St. Joseph’s/Candler found in a survey that a majority of those who did not want to receive the vaccine claimed fear of short and long-term side effects and doubted the vaccine’s safety. Church leaders worked to address these concerns and while some declined the opportunity to get vaccinated, others signed up. But Rev. Dr. Clarke says the recommended pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine nationally did cause additional concerns.