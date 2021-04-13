Tuesday | Another day of beautiful weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a calm and pleasant start to our Monday with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s inland and upper 50s and lower 60s around the Savannah Metro.
Temperatures, under sunshine, will warm into the upper 70s by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s. Today will have a similar feel to yesterday with low humidity and a breeze. Get outside and enjoy the afternoon.
It cools back into the 70s late in the afternoon and evening. It could be a nice sunset with some high clouds streaming in.
We’ll wake up to clouds and temperatures that are milder Wednesday morning. The chance of rain remains very limited Wednesday as clouds increase. The greater rain chance arrives Thursday along with MUCH cooler weather.
An occasional chance of showers and cooler weather lingers into the weekend.
Have a great Tuesday,
Cutter
