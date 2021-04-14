Baxley community remembers former mayor pro tem

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Baxley gathered Wednesday morning to remember a pillar of the community.
Colleagues of Dr. Esco Hall Jr. say this honor may have been delayed, but it could not have been denied.
Council members listened as State Senator Blake Tillery read a proclamation remembering the city’s long-time mayor pro tem.
Dr. Hall, a local veterinarian, passed away in late 2019. His wife succeeded him on council.
“He was just one of those people who would do anything and everything he could to help anyone,” Ora Hall said.
They recalled how he graduated as the first African American to graduate University of Georgia’s veterinary medicine program.
“Dr. Hall was always willing to serve. He was a veterinarian here and came here in the 1970′s. First black member elected to council in the city of Baxley,” Mayor Tim Varnadoe said.
He served as mayor pro tem for decades. Several described how he’d served as a mentor to many and helped blaze the trail for people of color to find roles of service and leadership to make their community better.
