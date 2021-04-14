Bloomingdale school pantry resupplied by business partners

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A school pantry in Bloomingdale got a resupply, thanks to some business partners in the area.
Americold and Feed the Children opened the Bloomingdale School Pantry Program back in December.
The program gives students and families easy access to food and essentials during and outside of regular school hours.
Tuesday’s delivery included seven pallets of food, personal care products, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, and school supplies.
They say that’s enough to last the rest of the school year.
“It warms our hearts to be able to assist families here in the community because there’s such a need right now, particularly during the pandemic, people have been under such financial stress, and emotional stress as well, this has just been a good support for community members in the area,” said Eric Heady, Interim Principal, Bloomingdale Elementary School.
Employees from Americold’s Savannah facility in Bloomingdale also donated some new sporting equipment for the students.
