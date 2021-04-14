Body of missing boater located, according to Port Wentworth mayor pro tem

The boat is believed to have entered the river at Houlihan Boat Ramp in Port Wentworth. The boat then struck an unmanned barge in the river around 5:00 p.m., and three people were ejected from the vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah and Sgt. Miller. Officials have confirmed the three people are a family from Hardeeville, S.C.