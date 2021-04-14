Bullseye! Pooler Police find cows in shooting range

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - “Another day, another cow(s)!”
That’s how Pooler Police started off a Facebook post sharing photos of the cows found in the department’s shooting range on Wednesday.
No animals or humans were harmed, and the bovine intruders made it home without trespassing charges, according to the department.
In the post, Pooler Police joked about starting a rodeo. Another officer from Pooler Police took a selfie with a cow found off of Highway 80 last month.
Earlier this year a cow stalled traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16. Savannah Police named her LEOna, and she has since moooved to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.
