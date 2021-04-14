Community Champions: Volunteers at the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Players are working during the Heritage. Volunteers make the Heritage work.
“Wherever you go, whatever you see, there will usually be someone in a blue shirt out there to help you.”
Across Harbour Town this week, there are jobs to do.
“We are practice area marshals. We cover putting, we cover chipping.”
And there are people doing them because they enjoy the tournament.
“I often tell people I was born to be a marshal. I love the interaction with the people, the fans who are here.”
But giving is as big a draw as golf for most volunteers, who are taking time off from work or out of their daily to put their time - along with energy and support - into the entire community by being on the course.
“It’s all about raising money for charity and it’s a way they can contribute and help out.”
“We’re required to do four shifts a week, starting sometimes at 7 a.m. and going until 6 p.m.”
“Nobody wants to stand out her for four days if they didn’t have a greater goal. And that greater goal is raising money for charity.”
And for the WTOC Community Champions on, around and all over the course at the Harbour Town this week - all 1,200 Heritage volunteers - making that difference more than makes up for the long hours and no pay they get for volunteering their effort.
“I spend pretty much most of the year at the tournament or planning for the tournament and resolving issues and so on and so forth. So, it’s almost a year-round job.”
“They are out here spending a lot of time and could be doing a lot of other things. But they just want to be involved.”
“This event, as well as most PGA events, rely heavily on volunteers.”
