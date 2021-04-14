Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy at times. Another cold front will impact the area Tuesday night with less moisture.