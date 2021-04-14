Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves through the area Thursday before stalling across central Florida. This will bring more clouds and a chance for showers. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy at times. Another cold front will impact the area Tuesday night with less moisture.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 79-88.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 62-67.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with a 70% chance for rain, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 10-15 kts increasing to 15-20 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 15-20 kts becoming SW 10-15 kts after midnight, seas 3-4 ft. Thursday: SW winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.