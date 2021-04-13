Fans return to Harbour Town Golf Links for RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - RBC Heritage Week began to look more like it has in years past on Wednesday. That’s when Harbour Town Golf Links opened the course to fans for the first time in two years.
The annual RBC Heritage Pro-Am also began Wednesday, allowing fans to tee off against some of their favorite golfers. Harbour Town is one of the few courses on the PGA Tour that fans have access to throughout the year. Resort staff said that they invest time and effort ensuring a great experience for fans during the Pro-Am.
“We talk a lot about making our preparations for the Heritage, but that person who’s coming next week is every bit as important to us as the tour player because they’ve got high expectations, and we fully intend to meet those or exceed them,” Sea Pines Resort’s Director of Sports John Farrell said. “We want them to walk away saying, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to do that again.’”
Harbour Town Golf Links did not open up to fans until Wednesday, but volunteers have been on the property since Monday to make sure the tournament runs smoothly for everyone. For some, this service is a much bigger commitment than one week. That includes Laird Spencer, who has volunteered at the Heritage for more than 20 decades.
“I spend pretty much most of the year working at the tournament or planning for the tournament and resolving issues and so on and so forth, so it’s almost a year-round job,” Spencer said.
WTOC’s “Around the Green” coverage begins Thursday. Sports Director Lyndsey Gough and Tim Guidera will be live from the Harbour Town Golf Links Thursday, Friday and Saturday with tournament highlights and leader boards.
