Fire damages Hinesville Department of Labor building

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville firefighters had to put out a fire at the Department of Labor Work Source building just before midnight Tuesday.
Crews say the fire started inside the building near several computers and office equipment. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The building suffered heavy smoke and heat damage. The department of labor says the building was used to help the community find jobs and offer training. We’ll be sure to update you on how the Department of Labor plans to move forward.
