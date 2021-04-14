Firefighters battle early-morning house fire on Chevis Road

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews are battling a house fire early Wednesday morning in Chatham County.
The massive fire is burning right next to another house on Chevis Road near Sylvania Road in the Georgetown area.
WTOC spoke to someone who lives next to where the fire started and learned firefighters started knocking on doors of neighboring homes around 3 a.m. and had people evacuate as a precaution while they worked to get the fire under control.
We’re told the home is believed to be vacant and no one has been living there for some time. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
This section of Chevis Road also presents a challenge for fire crews because there aren’t any nearby hydrants. Chatham Fire has had to cycle through at least three tanker trucks to bring in water from down the road. They then put that water into a pool and used that as a makeshift water source to put out the flames.
The neighbor tells us it appears fire crews have the majority of the flames knocked down at this time, and now they are working on hotspots to make sure it doesn’t start back up.
Chevis Road is currently closed at Ridgeland Road.
