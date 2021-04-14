Jepson Center free to Chatham County families this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Admission to the Jepson Center will be free to Savannah and Chatham County residents Friday through Sunday.
Exhibitions on display this weekend include, “Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage: and “Vehicles of Change.”
The Jepson Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all three days.
Masks will be required, and the museum will be operating at limited capacity to maintain social distancing.
