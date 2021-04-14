Savannah Fire responds to late night fire on E. 64th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire late Tuesday night on East 64th Street.
The call went out just before 10 p.m. Savannah Fire says a backyard woodshop in the 100 block of East 64th Street was fully engulfed by the time firefighters got there. At one point, flames reached 70 feet into the air and burned some trees.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and keep it from reaching the house and neighboring buildings.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
