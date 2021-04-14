Savannah’s leisure, hospitality industry struggling to hire workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are more job openings in the Savannah area than there have been in a longtime. And it’s having a tremendous impact on the recovery of restaurants and hotels.
Many had to lay off workers during the height of the pandemic. Now the crowds have returned, but workers have not.
Many in the service industry say they are severely understaffed, and the competition is fierce. Some are even offering a hiring bonus.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says unemployment pay is hurting the recovery. But how big of a factor is that? And what are some of the other reasons why workers are not returning?
Last spring, the Hostess City looked unrecognizable. As the azalea blooms withered, the streets emptied.
“It was really a shock.”
Leisure and hospitality took a big hit. Businesses laid off staff so they could survive. For those lucky enough to keep their jobs, they took on new tasks.
“Sell this hotel, work the desk, work banquets, clean the lobby, clean the bathrooms.”
And then a sign of hope. As the azaleas returned, so did the visitors in spectacular numbers to Savannah in recent weeks.
“It was really busy, there were definitely a lot of crowds.”
“People seem really excited just to be out.”
But it’s come with industry pains. Not enough staff to serve customers.
The workload is unrelenting.
“There are a lot of people around us not just here working 13 days straight, 30 days straight,” said Jana DeVoe-Biggins, the director of sales and marketing at the Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District.
According to the Department of Labor, the leisure and hospitality industry in Savannah has not made a full recovery. And almost every industry in Savannah is hiring.
According to Employ Georgia, in the past 60 days, there have been 13,500 job postings.
But as Commissioner Butler explained, “The competition on wages is not just come from other employers, but also unemployment. If you take a look right now, the average individual on unemployment is probably make somewhere around $14 an hour on unemployment or as much as $16 an hour.”
The reasons he says many haven’t gone back to work have to do with fear of working in a close contact business during the pandemic. Younger workers only recently being able to get access to the vaccine.
And for some, it’s also has to do with a feeling of financial security with a windfall of cash from tax return money and the federal stimulus checks.
“I might not need to work and now I can travel. Now I can go and spend time with my family. Now I can pay off some bills and breathe a little bit and enjoy my life. So, the mindset is not thinking forward a lot of times, or they are just trying to live their life. They have been bundled up in this pandemic. they’ve been housed in this pandemic and now the restrictions are off and it’s almost like a form of freedom,” Biggins said.
But there is a silver lining to those who want to work - more competitive wages.
The Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District has raised its minimum wage for entry level jobs to $10 an hour for those with experience and in some cases will pay for relocation expenses.
And out on Tybee Island, the Original Crab Shack is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus for staff who stay through the season. They need more cooks to help fully open the 733 seat sprawling waterfront restaurant.
“I’ve never seen it like this 40 years! Here and many years in Savannah, but I’ve never seen it where you couldn’t hire people. Forget about the bonus, just giving them a job, but they don’t want a job. I guess,” said Capt. Jack Flanigan, the owner of The Original Crab Shack.
Whatever the reason, one thing is apparent, customers are feeling it with longer lines.
And pricey hotel stays.
“Last night’s rates were as high as $1,000 dollars a night. $875 $975, $420 here, so it’s a wide variety but based on limited inventory.”
All businesses say they can do in the meantime is ask customers to be patient. Not much of a feat for this New Jersey visitor.
“Their frustration is, ‘hey, I want to get in my hotel or things are not normal, like your restaurant is closed, your bar is closed.’ But this is Savannah. This is a walking city. you know engaging them to go out. Go out - you just came from being locked down, go out and enjoy yourself in a safe manner.”
Many in the service industry are concerned about the breaking point for staff who are working right now. And when the relief will come?
Commissioner Butler is expected to be in Savannah on Thursday. We hope to learn more about what can be done.
But one thing we do know the industry is down by about 3,200 jobs compared to February of last year.
Savannah’s also seen a startling number of restaurants close during the pandemic.
According to numbers from the city’s Revenue Department, from last April to now Savannah saw a 15 percent drop in Restaurants. That is about one in every seven restaurants.
In 2019, 285 restaurants were issued business tax certificates. It’s an annual application for new and existing restaurants finalized every April.
In 2020, just weeks into the pandemic, that number dropped to 280.
The 2021 numbers have dropped to 240.
That is a net drop of 40 restaurants. But that includes 11 new restaurants.
That means 51 Savannah restaurants have closed in just the past year.
