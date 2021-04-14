Savannah’s third mass vaccine site coming to Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Know your facts, get the vax.”
That’s the new campaign announced by local leaders as a third mass COVID vaccination site in Savannah is set to open up on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.
They say new infection numbers and hospitalization rates are improving, but those are just a few battles in the war against COVID-19.
Savannah’s mayor asking everyone who knows young adults to encourage them to roll up their sleeves.
“Research is showing now that those that are 18 to 29 are least likely to get a vaccine, but in Georgia, this group has also had the highest number of confirmed COVID cases at more than 192,000. So, if there’s someone that you know between the ages 18 and 29. How many of y’all are older than 29 years old? And you remember how you thought you were just invincible then, too, right? Alright, so I need everybody to go to those that are between 18 and 29. If you know someone, if you love someone between 18 and 29 tell them. Ask them. Get the vaccine,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson says we’ll hear more about how they’re planning to use the city’s 311 number to launch that program in the days ahead.
Savannah’s two other mass vaccination clinics are at the Gulfstream complex and the Savannah Civic Center.
