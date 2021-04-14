Savannah’s third mass vaccine site coming to Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

“Research is showing now that those that are 18 to 29 are least likely to get a vaccine, but in Georgia, this group has also had the highest number of confirmed COVID cases at more than 192,000. So, if there’s someone that you know between the ages 18 and 29. How many of y’all are older than 29 years old? And you remember how you thought you were just invincible then, too, right? Alright, so I need everybody to go to those that are between 18 and 29. If you know someone, if you love someone between 18 and 29 tell them. Ask them. Get the vaccine,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.