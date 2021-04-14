Three Savannah men indicted by federal grand jury for illegal firearms possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men from Savannah have been indicted for illegal firearm possession by a U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.
Matthew James Gordon, 26, is charged with Possession of Cocaine and Crack Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Kevin James Allen, 42, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and King Coney, 29 is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to the release.
Federal law makes it illegal to possess a firearm if they are a felon, an illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to the release. Federal law also prohibits possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking or a violent crime.
The three cases are under investigation by various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). All three defendants are prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the release.
The Southern District of Georgia has brought federal charges against more than 665 defendants for illegal firearms offenses in the past three years, according to the release.
