Top Teacher: Kipp Manning

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teachers motivation is to make his students the best they can be. Meet Kipp Manning from Long County Schools.
WTOC was able to surprise Manning outside of McClelland Elementary School in Long County.
“This is my 29th year and I’ve enjoyed every day of it. I tell you, it is a blessing,” Manning said.
Manning teaches 3rd grade. And says you must build a relationship before you can teach.
“Because if you don’t have a relationship, they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” he said.
Manning says he wants his students to have a love of learning and desire to want to learn more.
“I got my kids here, that I got face-to-face. I have nine of them that are virtual. It is amazing that my kids, they complete all their assignments, they are willing to go above and beyond what is required. I just appreciate all my parents in the virtual and the ones right here,” Manning said.
“He is a good teacher. He always tries to help us if we don’t understand the problem. And he encourages us to not give up and keep trying,” student Jordynne Cray said.
“I hope they think I was someone who inspires them, cares about them, loves them, and mainly their teacher,” Manning said.
