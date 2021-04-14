USCB Athletics to join Peach Belt Conference after unanimous vote

“After many productive discussions over several years, we are thrilled to accept the invitation and formalize our intention to join the Peach Belt Conference,” said USCB athletic director Quin Monahan. “We appreciate the years of partnership with the NAIA and the Sun Conference, which have been a terrific home for us since launching our athletic program. Prospectively, we are excited about growth opportunities and about USCB’s future with the Peach Belt and Division II.”