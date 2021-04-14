USCB Athletics to join Peach Belt Conference after unanimous vote

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The University of South Carolina Beaufort has been invited to join the Peach Belt Conference after a unanimous vote by the conference’s board of directors, according to a release.
“We are thrilled to welcome USC Beaufort to the Peach Belt Conference,” said Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander University and chair of the PBC Board of Directors. “I am also happy to have another school from our state of South Carolina in the conference and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”
The USCB Sand Sharks currently play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). USCB teams have now been invited to join the Peach Belt Conference, part of the NCAA Division II. Admission to the division is contingent upon acceptance through a provisional process. The Sand Sharks would begin competition in the division during the 2022-2023 academic year.
“This is a great moment for the Peach Belt and we are very pleased to welcome USC Beaufort to the conference,” said PBC Commissioner David Brunk. “This day has been a long time coming and we are very proud to be able to provide them a home in NCAA Division II.”
The Sand Sharks will compete in men’s championships in baseball, cross country, golf and track & field and in women’s championships in cross country, golf, track & field, soccer and softball.
“After many productive discussions over several years, we are thrilled to accept the invitation and formalize our intention to join the Peach Belt Conference,” said USCB athletic director Quin Monahan. “We appreciate the years of partnership with the NAIA and the Sun Conference, which have been a terrific home for us since launching our athletic program. Prospectively, we are excited about growth opportunities and about USCB’s future with the Peach Belt and Division II.”
