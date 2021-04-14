Wednesday | Clouds increase ahead of Thursday’s showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Its pleasant temperature wise, under some clouds,. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s and will remain there through the morning commute.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Today remains mostly dry, but wetter weather is on the way. Temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s tonight, under more cloudiness.
We’ll wake up to clouds Thursday morning and a chance of showers enters the forecast through the latter-portion of the morning commute. Scattered rain, and a couple of storms, are likely Thursday along with much cooler temperatures behind a cold front.
A chance of rain lingers into the weekend as the cold front stalls across our region.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
