Chatham Co. Board of Elections member plans to run for state House seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Board of Elections member has announced he will run for a Georgia state House of Representative seat when there is a special election.
Antwan Lang said he plans to run for the District 165 seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mickey Stephens.
Rep. Stephens has been dealing with health issues for the past several years. His wife, Gloria, spoke on the final day of the Georgia Legislative Session in March to thank his colleagues for their support.
WTOC confirmed with an administrative assistant with the Georgia House of Representatives that Rep. Stephens has not officially retired yet, but an announcement could be coming soon.
When a special election date is set and Lang has officially qualified to run for the District 165 seat, he said he plans to leave his Chatham County Board of Elections role.
