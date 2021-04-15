200 Club of the Coastal Empire honors some of Savannah’s finest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire honored some of Savannah’s finest first-responders Thursday night.
During the annual Valor Awards, the club recognized Officer Raymond Purnell of the Savannah Police Department and Paramedic Mindy Cauley of Chatham Emergency Services.
Both of them risked their lives and safety to save people in danger. Officer Purnell stopped a man from attempting to blow up a gas station.
“I was visualizing the ground coming up. I figured it was gonna blow. but it just didn’t, and I just had to prevent it. that’s all I thought about - was just going in there and stopping the situation and hopefully it don’t blow up,” said Officer Purnell.
Paramedic Cauley was honored, after she saved a man from attempting suicide.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.