Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves through the area today before stalling across central Florida. This will bring cooler temps, more clouds and a chance for showers, especially south of I16. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday especially south of I16z. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy at times. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with less moisture.