Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves through the area today before stalling across central Florida. This will bring cooler temps, more clouds and a chance for showers, especially south of I16. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday especially south of I16z. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day and could be heavy at times. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with less moisture.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms , highs 73-76.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly clear overnight, lows 52-63.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with a 70% chance for rain, highs near 70.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: W winds at 10 kts becoming NW after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. Friday: NE winds at 10-15 kts diminishing to 5-10 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
