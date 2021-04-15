Evans County man begins bike ride for a good cause

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Evans County man started a bicycle journey Wednesday morning that will take him up the East Coast, all for a good cause.
A bike ride around the block would be enough to tire out some people. Imagine riding from Evans County, Ga to Bar Harbor, Maine. Jerry Smith and his friends did their last-minute checks Wednesday morning before they started their East Coast adventure.
He and his wife have been riding for decades.
“I started riding. It got out of hand and I’ve been riding ever since,” Smith said.
Friends gathered to pray with them before the journey. They are raising money for Mary’s Meals, an organization that helps feed school children in third-world countries.
For around $20, they can feed one child at school all year.
“We’ve already reached one goal of $14,000. With that, we can feed 658 children,” Smith said.
They are hoping they can raise enough during the journey to feed a second school. Children in need have a special place with Jerry. He practically grew up in the Shriner’s Hospital as a child and many of his cross-country treks have raised money for them.
At 81, he is glad he is still able to ride and help children the way others helped him. He says they will get there when they get there.
“This ride is as much as about the journey as the destination - and helping children.”
