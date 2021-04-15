3 fires in Chatham Co. ruled arson; officials believe are linked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three fires in Chatham County have been ruled arson and state officials believe they are connected.
The fires occurred at 7 Holiday Court, 5667 Ogeechee Road, and 322 Chevis Road between April 4 and April 14.
“We believe these fires are connected due to their proximity to one another and the properties being burglarized before being set ablaze,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “We are asking for the help of the community to bring the individual(s) responsible to justice and encourage anyone with information to call our anonymous tip line.”
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.
The state Fire Investigations Unit is assisting Chatham County Emergency Services with this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.