GBI investigating suspicious death on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death on Tybee Island.
According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday for a medical call. Officers located a deceased female when they arrived on scene.
The death was considered “suspicious” and the case has been turned over to the GBI.
If anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the area, they are asked to contact Detective Travis LeGuin at (912)786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.
