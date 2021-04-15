Good News: Heritage Classic Foundation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot often finds himself having to remind people about one of the most important reasons Hilton Head Island has a PGA TOUR event.
“Yes, it’s about the excitement of having the PGA TOUR professionals here, showcasing the community is great on TV, but it’s about giving back and it’s about supporting all of these organizations,” Wilmot said.
Returning to that support is as critical to the 2021 RBC Heritage as returning to April.
The Heritage Classic Foundation was unable to impact local charities the way it usually does with last June’s rescheduled Heritage operating at a financial loss. But the organization is putting its non-profit partners at the front of the line of entities returning to the event this week.
“Two things we were focused on were, No. 1 was having a safe, healthy environment for everybody for the tournament, and secondly if not even more important, was getting our charity programs up and running again. We had to shut them down because of the last year, but that’s why we do what we do at the Heritage Classic Foundation and we’re excited about opening those programs back up. So, we’re hoping the community will support our Champions for Charity as well as our Birdies for Charity program and then on top of that, 100 percent of the proceeds go back to those organizations, plus an additional 10 percent that the foundation will put on top.”
The Champions and Birdies programs have generated $20 million for local charities in the last decade. Suspending them for even one extraordinary year was difficult for everyone, just as bringing them back is exciting for everyone.
“We wish we could do more. There are so many worthy organizations that are doing such great work in this community and this area that we’re going to do everything we can to give back as much as we can. So, let’s get it going, get the momentum going, the excitement is there and we’re just excited about being able to give back.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.