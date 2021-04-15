Hilton Head native draws huge following as RBC Heritage play begins

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An overcast day at Harbour Town Golf Links as day one of play in the RBC Heritage officially started.
One of the biggest crowds of the afternoon was for a player not even on the PGA Tour, but for Bryson Nimmer.
This RBC Heritage with limited attendance was a sell-out and that may be because Nimmer’s friends and family bought all the tickets. His dad estimated around 200 people would be out this week to support him.
When Nimmer teed off Thursday afternoon in the final group, you could spot Hilton Head Christian fans, Clemson fans and even the mayor of Bluffton in the crowd.
Nimmer’s dad, Tony said he hopes his sone embraces the positivity around him because he hasn’t played for a crowd quite like this before.
“He’s going to have a lot of local support, which is great...if he can just, you know, kind of take the energy of the crowd and the energy of the local people and just use that positively, and not use it- don’t let it bother him negatively, just use that as a positive thing and learn how to just fuel it down, I think he’ll be fine,” Tony Nimmer said.
Nimmer said ahead of the tournament that playing the RBC Heritage had been a childhood dream.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.