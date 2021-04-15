Hinesville community celebrates NCAA champion Davion Mitchell

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville basketball star has put the city on the NCAA basketball map.
Davion Mitchell helped lead the Baylor Bears men’s basketball team to its first championship by beating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The City of Hinesville is hosting a motorcade and celebration Thursday night to congratulate Mitchell.
The junior guard is well-known in Liberty County as he led his Liberty County High School Panthers to the GHSA state title in 2016.
The community is welcoming him home and congratulating him on his NCAA win and all his successes with a motorcade that starts at 6 p.m. at the Paul R. Smith Education Center off General Screven Way. Mitchell will be in a jeep with his family, followed by city, county and school leaders.
The city manager says the public is invited to park their cars or stand on the sidewalk along the route, which goes onto East Oglethorpe Highway ending at the high school around 7 p.m. where there will be a ceremony.
“You think about it, you go away, and you come back but we will welcome him with or without a championship but it’s special when he comes back with a championship. We welcome him with open arms,” City Manager Kenneth Howard said.
Howard says if it starts raining, they will move the program into the high school’s gym where there is limited capacity.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.