Law enforcement agencies team up for the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage is this week on Hilton Head Island and that means that federal, state, and local agencies are all teaming up to make sure the players and spectators are staying safe.
“Our role is to provide EMS services to the PGA during the Heritage golf tournament,” HHI Fire Capt. Janat Peduzzi said.
Over 5,000 people have gathered at Sea Pines on Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage.
“Fortunately, this year the first three days have been pretty quiet and we are hoping that will continue throughout the week.”
Protecting those people, law enforcement agencies from all over Hilton head and more.
“Every year the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office partners with federal, state, Sea Pines security, and private security companies to provide a safer environment for the golfers and spectators,” Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.
Agencies say getting to work the event is a privilege.
“I think our role as fire and rescue is to have a presence on the golf course, not only for our community, to let them know that no matter where they are or what they are doing that we are here for them and we are providing the same high-quality service on the golf course as we would if they were in their home or on the beach or around Hilton Head.”
They say it also prepares them for the future.
“It’s always good to partner with these agencies so the next time we are together, if it’s something serious we already know who we are dealing with and how to work together.”
“Working with the other agencies, that we don’t normally get to work with, this is kind of a prep for me really, you are going into the hurricane season so working with those agencies, just getting face-to-face with them,” HHI firefighter Eric Lainhart said.
First responders said they were also not overlooking the fact that they felt pretty lucky they could be on the green for such an important PGA tour event.
