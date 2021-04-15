Local art to be showcased on Savannah billboards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood art store in Savannah has a new plan to thank its loyal customers and showcase local artists by taking their artwork to the streets.
The next time you’re driving one of Savannah’s main thoroughfares, or find yourself sitting in traffic, a glance to the side might reveal more than just another advertisement.
“We’re looking to have anywhere from four to eight pieces of artwork rotated weekly,” Clinton Edminster said.
Starting Monday, local artwork will begin cycling through a pair of digital billboards courtesy of Starlandia Art Supply.
“I just think it’s kind of an interesting novel idea of sort of using an ordinary thing in an unordinary way,” Edminster said.
Edminster is the owner and founder of the reclaimed art supply store at the corner of Bull and 41st. The story has already spearheaded a mural project in the neighborhood.
“I think there’s a lot of power in public art and this idea of bringing artwork outside,” Edminster said.
Now he wants to reach beyond the Starland District.
“This is kind of our way of giving back and saying thank you for shopping at Starlandia and using us as your place for art supplies, and in return, we really want to share some of the artwork that’s being made with as many people as we can,” he said.
Starlandia has open spots on two billboards in town - one near the Eastern Wharf and the other at Skidaway Road and Truman Parkway.
“These have close to 100,000 impressions weekly which is a lot of people.”
Local artists are encouraged to submit their artwork made with materials from the store by tagging Starlandia Supply on Instagram. The staff will review submissions and select the new additions frequently.
“Having the digital billboard allows us to keep the imagery fresh every week we can just send these off to the billboard company, and they’ll be able to upload them to the board.”
The first artwork will go up on those billboards on Monday and Edminster says they plan to continue this into the summer.
