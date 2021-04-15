Morning fire destroys apartment building under construction on Habersham St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews extinguished a large fire behind Habersham Village in Midtown Thursday morning.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire destroyed a three-story apartment building that was under construction in the 4600 Block of Habersham Street. The building was fully engulfed when SFD crews arrived at the scene around 2:40 a.m.
“We found a three-story building, under construction, that was fully involved. And it was impeding up to the exposure to another three-story building. So, it was a two-alarm fire,” said Battalion Chief Steven Frazier, Savannah Fire.
The fire is now out and firefighters are monitoring hot spots. Exterior portions of an adjacent apartment building were damaged as well from exposure to the fire.
Savannah Fire says the construction site was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause is being investigated.
“We have an investigator who will be coming out first thing in the morning to do an investigation on the cause of the fire,” Chief Frazier said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.