New K-8 school in West Chatham Co. named

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big item on the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board meeting agenda Wednesday was the naming of a new school in West Chatham County.
New Hampstead K-8 School will house nearly 900 students from three different schools.
If you have a child at Godley Station K-8, Bloomingdale Elementary and West Chatham Middle School, you could be affected.
The board also approved attendance zone modifications for those same schools. The district says this is needed due to the rapid growth in the area.
“The construction of the school will alleviate capacity concerns at surrounding schools,” said Kaye Aikens, Associate Superintendent of Elementary/K-8 Schools. “Godley Station K-8 includes the largest numbers of students identified for the new attendance zone. This approach aligns with the district’s goal to address capacity concerns. Godly Station is currently at 119 percent capacity.”
The district says construction on the school will be done in October.
Meanwhile the board is considering putting students who would go to New Hampstead K-8 at a swing site until the school is ready.
We’ll share more details about the plans as soon as the board releases the information.
