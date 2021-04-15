Permanent changes made to 4 polling locations in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Permanent polling location changes were made to four locations in Chatham County.
Temple Mickve Israel will be replacing Rose of Sharon.
Christ Memorial Baptist Church will be replacing Savannah Commons.
First Baptist Church of Pooler will be replacing the Pooler Municipal Complex.
West Chatham Baptist Church will be replacing Pooler Church.
The Oaks will be returning as a permanent polling location.
Also, the Board of Elections is currently trying to find a location willing to serve as a poll in the area of Little Neck Road.
