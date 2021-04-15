Rincon Police sending donations to tornado victims

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Rincon are sending a big donation to victims of devastating tornadoes in North Georgia three weeks ago.
One large, dangerous tornado moved through Newnan, Georgia, about 40 miles from Atlanta, destroying homes and damaging others in surrounding communities.
The donations filled a 20 foot shipping container with food, water and sanitation products. The container will make its way to the Newnan Police Department Thursday for distribution to storm victims.
Rincon’s Police Chief says it’s important to give back because you never know when it could be your turn.
“That’s kind of what tugged on my heartstrings to make us, to get us on that donation bandwagon, we want to provide for them, and hopefully, I’m hopeful and I believe they would do the same for us in return if we were in their same shoes,” said Chief Jonathon Murrell.
The container, truck, and driver to transport the donations were all donated as well.
