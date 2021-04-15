Thursday | Scattered rain, some thunder moving through

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! it’s a warmer, cloudier start to Thursday with temperatures in the mid-60s to 70°. It’s a bit muggy this morning and some patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m., or so.
Clouds linger through the morning. A chance of rain increases from west, to east, after the morning commute. Scattered rain lingers through the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s in most communities later today.
A drier day is forecast Friday with just a spotty chance of rain.
Saturday is forecast to be a washout and is a first alert weather day - it’s going to be hard to get outdoor plans in. A large batch of rain will move in from middle Georgia early in the morning and not, completely, clear our area until Saturday evening. A few spotty showers are possible into Sunday morning before more noticeably drier weather builds in.
A slight chance of showers lingers into next week.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter
