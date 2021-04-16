Artfest returning to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Springtime tradition continues in Statesboro, after a one-year hiatus in 2020.
Artsfest, the annual children’s art festival, returns this year with some changes.
You can see the stage and tents already up at Mill Creek Park for Artsfest on Sunday. Artfest has been around for decades. Organizers say they hated to cancel last year and have been working since then to figure out how they could safely hold it this year.
Artfest traditionally draws thousands to Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle. It gives youngsters a chance to enjoy arts. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department took the lead on the festival in 2016. They say they’ll spread art stations farther apart than usual. They’ll also use individual brushes and sanitize frequently through the day.
“We’re hoping it will be a comfortable setting for everyone. We will have arts and crafts that you can take home and do them if you’re not comfortable doing them there,” said Kimberly Sharpe with the Artfest Committee.
While they’ll have protocols and some restrictions, she says that’s better than no event at all.
She says they’re already looking what they’ll need to take it back to Sweetheart Circle next year.
